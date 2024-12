PISARAKISKUJA Vaata, kuidas koer reageeris, kui sai aru, et ta varjupaika maha jäeti

humanebroward

Her

story

is

heartbreaking

😔💔

But

we

know

her

happy

ending

is

out

there

! At just 3

years

old

sweet

girl

Valentina

was

returned

to

the

shelter

through

no

fault

of

her

own—she

was

simply

too

curious

about

the

cat

in

their

home

Now

, Valentina

waits

wondering

when

someone

will

give

her

the

second

chance

she

so

desperately

deserves

She’s

such

a love

bug

and

will

lean

into

you

for

pets

and

butt

scratches

almost

as if

she’s

saying

please

don’t

leave

me” 💔

This

pint

size

pup

has

such

big

heart

She

loves to

greet

new

people

play

with

toys

, and show

off

her

sit

command

for

treats

But

what

she

really

craves

is a

warm

lap

and a

family

to

call

her

own

in

time

for

the

holidays

🙏 Valentina is

also

bravely

undergoing

heartworm

treatment

, and

we’re

here

to

support

her

every

step

of

the

way

Her

treatments

will

continue

to be

covered

by

our

clinic

, so

she

can

focus

on

what

matters

most—finding

her

forever

home

❤️‍🩹

Please

don’t

let

her

spend

another

night

wondering

why

she’s

alone

🙏 To

adopt

Valentina,

please

fill

out

pre

adoption

application

at www.humanebroward.com (link in

bio

) and

come

to

the

shelter

to

meet

her

The

shelter

is

located

at 2070

Griffin

Road, Fort

Lauderdale

, FL and

opens

daily

at 11 a.m. If

you

have

any

questions

please

call

954-989-3977

ext

