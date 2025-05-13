VIDEO Kümneaastane kass sattus kurval põhjusel varjupaika: tema reaktsioon oli südantlõhestav

Varjupaika sattumine oli kümneaastase kassi jaoks nii suur šokk, et ta keeldus söömast ning seadis sellega oma tervise ohtu.
Ameerika Ühendriikides Illinois's asuv varjupaik jagas südantlõhestavalt kurba lugu kassist nimega Grandpaw, kes elas kümme aastat väga armastavas kodus, aga omaniku surma tõttu hiljuti varjupaika sattus.
Varjupaika sattumine oli tema jaoks nii masendav, et ta kaotas söögiisu täielikult ja viibis pideva veterinaarse järelevalve all. Varjupaiga töötajate sõnul on tegu äärmiselt sõbraliku ja südamliku kassiga ning kuna eakad kassid jäävad varjupaikades sageli tähelepanuta, on seda teemat eriti oluline esile tõsta.
@frangrzesik UPDATE 5/12: Grandpaw is currently in a foster home where he is slowly starting to eat. We have received multiple applications in on him and will peruse them once he is stable to be dog and cat tested. Thank you all for truly changing Grandpaw’s life for the better. He is on his way to his forever home. 😭🫂🤍 Grandpaw is the sweetest soul. Since he isn’t eating at our facility our doctors are watching him and treating him accordingly. We are waiting for his bloodwork results to come back to see if he has any underlying health issues, but we suspect he isn’t eating due to being depressed. We think Grandpaw is around 10 years old, we have not tested him with other cats or dogs since he is new to the shelter. He is declawed. If you are looking for more information about Grandpaw please feel free to message me or submit an adoption application at nawsus.org. I’m sending you guys all of my love. 🥹🫂🤍 #adopt #adoptdontshop #cat #seniorcat #orangecat #catadoption #kitten #foster #catsoftiktok #seniorcatsoftiktok #animalrescue #animalshelter ♬ Je te laisserai des mots - Patrick Watson
Grandpaw viibib hetkel hoiukodus, aga tänu palju vaatamisi kogunud videole on talle tulnud mitmeid kodupakkumisi. Varjupaik tegeleb hetkel sobiva välja valimisega.
Ajakiri Newsweek vahendas, et Ameerika varjupaikades on endale uut kodu ootamas vähemalt 5,8 miljonit looma.