Iga varjupaiga koer unistab kõige enam hetkest, mil ta saab kodutee käppade alla võtta. Nii ka kaheaastane Carlos, kes jäi oma tagasihoidliku musta kasuka tõttu pikalt varjupaigas justkui nähtamatuks.
PISARATENI LIIGUTAV ⟩ Vaata, kuidas varjupaiga koer reageeris, kui sai teada, et on kodu leidnud
Floridas asuva varjupaiga töötajate sõnul jäävad musta värvi koerad sageli liiga kauaks kodu ootama, sest nad ei tundu potentsiaalsete loomasoovijate arvates atraktiivsed.
Ameerika buldogi sugemetega Carlos on varjupaiga töötajate sõnul tõeline energiapomm, aga seejuures ka väga nutikas. Tema pikk ootamine sai hiljuti õnneks läbi, sest talle otsustas lõpuks kodu pakkuda varjupaigas vabatahtlikuna abis käinud naine, kes seal sageli koertega jalutamas käis.
Südamlikust videost on näha, kui õnnelikuks uue kodu leidmine palju läbi elanud koera tegi. Vaata ise:
Carlos was adopted!! Our bestest boy and ultimate goofball, Carlos, has found his forever home! Carlos was adopted by one of our volunteer dog walker's family, so they already know Carlos well and he knows them. He was so excited when he realized he was going home with them forever, he covered them with kisses!
Igal aastal satub USA varjupaikadesse ligikaudu 6,3 miljonit lemmiklooma. Neist umbes 3,1 miljonit on koerad ja 3,2 miljonit kassid.