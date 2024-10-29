Hetk, mil varjupaiga koer teada saab, et keegi tahab teda endale koju võtta, on kahtlemata kõige õnnelikum. See video illustreerib seda suurepäraselt.
SÜDAMLIK ⟩ Vaata, kuidas varjupaiga koer reageeris, kui sai teada, et on kodu leidnud
Üheaastane Ameerika buldog Suki sattus Floridas asuvasse loomade varjupaika, kuna eelmises kodus ei võimaldatud talle sobivaid elutingimusi. Koer pidi suurema osa päevast veetma puuris, mis tähendas, et tema liikumisvajadus ei saanud täidetud ning palju energiat jäi üle.
Sõbraliku loomuga Suki vajas seega perekonda, kes oleks valmis temaga aktiivseid tegevusi ette võtma. Nüüd on koerast saanud aga tõeline sotsiaalmeedia staar, sest video sellest, kuidas ta endale lõpuks kodu leidis, on TikTokis ja mujal platvormidel kulutulena levima hakanud. Vaid mõne päevaga kogus see TikTokis üle 100 000 vaatamise.
Vaata videot:
@humanebroward It's your turn Suki!! 🙌❤️ Suki, our longest shelter resident, was finally adopted! And she would agree it was worth the wait! 😊💗 This sweet girl, who won over the hearts of so many online, has found her forever home!! 💫 She's so excited to start her new life and is settling in perfectly at her new beautiful home 💕 We are so grateful to the loving family who knew she was the perfect addition to their life and for our community for consistenly showing up for these helpless animals! ❤️ Thank you to @JRDUNN JEWELERS for paying Suki's adoption fee 💗