🌳 #Borneo Pregnant #Orangutan clings to the final tree as bulldozers destroy #rainforest around her. Boon-Mee was too weak & frightened to leave the trunk where she had sought sanctuary as her ­jungle home was torn down around her. https://t.co/usrV2LixEe #PalmOil #Deforestation pic.twitter.com/xnqcV0Ujmo