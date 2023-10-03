VAATA VIDEOT ⟩ Tõelistest ihukaitsjatest koerad kaitsevad perelast igal tema sammul

«Koerad oskavad end meie laste ja tundmatute inimeste vahele seada, samuti jälgivad nad kõikide liigutusi täpsusega, millest meil on raske aru saada,» ütles koerte omanik. "Meil on viis koera — saksa dogid Severus ja Bellatrix, saksa lambakoerad Maverick ja Chaos ning Ameerika buldog Draco — kes on kogu oma elu treeninud ja ausalt öeldes ei lõpe see kunagi. Alati on arenguruumi,» lisas ta.