SÜDANTLÕHESTAV ⟩ Peremees hülgas oma 20aastase lemmiku, viies ta varjupaika

«Meil pole aimugi, milline on olnud tema elu kvaliteet. Tal paistab olevat probleeme tagajalgadega ja me tegeleme sellega, et seda probleemi lahendada. Ta on uskumatult armas ja tahab lihtsalt, et teda armastataks, kuid on näha, et tema süda on murtud. Me hoolitseme selle eest, et see vana mees tunneks veel armastust ja õnne igal päeval, mis talle veel jäänud on,» kirjutas varjupaik sotsiaalmeediapostituses.