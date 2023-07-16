SÜDANTLÕHESTAV ⟩ Peremees hülgas oma 20aastase lemmiku, viies ta varjupaika

20aastane Weimaraner tõugu koer Dax pidi läbi elama midagi, milleks ükski lemmikloom valmis ei oskaks olla. Olles elanud ligi 20 aastat oma peremehe kõrval, leidis ta ühel hetkel end varjupaigast.
Floridas asuv varjupaik oli juhtunust niivõrd jahmunud, et jagas Daxi lugu ka sotsiaalmeedias, kus see osutus uskumatult populaarseks.
«Meil pole aimugi, milline on olnud tema elu kvaliteet. Tal paistab olevat probleeme tagajalgadega ja me tegeleme sellega, et seda probleemi lahendada. Ta on uskumatult armas ja tahab lihtsalt, et teda armastataks, kuid on näha, et tema süda on murtud. Me hoolitseme selle eest, et see vana mees tunneks veel armastust ja õnne igal päeval, mis talle veel jäänud on,» kirjutas varjupaik sotsiaalmeediapostituses.
Daxi lugu hakkas kiiresti levima TikTokis, kus varjupaik paneb inimestele ka südamele, et inimesed ei tohiks niivõrd kergekäeliselt oma armastatud lemmikloomadest loobuda. Seda ka seetõttu, et eakatel koertel on tavaliselt pea võimatu varjupaigas endale uut kodu leida.
@bigdogranchrescuefl 💙PLEASE WATCH-LISTEN-READ-SHARE This is DAX 🐾 a 20 year old Weimaraner surrendered by his owner and is now foster care with Big Dog Ranch Rescue. It is unfathomable to think about a loving loyal 20 year old senior dog, at the end of his life span, given up and left confused and heartbroken. 💔 Please let Dax's story be a reminder of the responsibilities of being a dog owner, physically and emotionally. They are not just dogs-they are our children and our family memebers who love us unconditionally and remain forever loyal, asking for little in return.
Daxi lugu läks väga paljudele hinge ning varjupaigale saabus sadu kirju inimestelt, kes soovisid eakale koerale kodu pakkuda, vahendas väljaanne The Dodo. Valikut teha polnud sugugi lihtne, sest eaka koera eest hoolitsemine nõuab tavapärasest suuremat pingutust ja pühendumist. Lõpuks õnnestus sobilik kandidaat siiski aga välja valida ning nüüd elab Dax uue perenaise juures, kus tal on ka kaks koerasõpra.
@bigdogranchrescuefl 💙MIRACLES DO HAPPEN 💙 DAX UPDATE 💙 We are overjoyed to announce our beloved DAX has found a forever home! Yesterday, our dedicated team at Big Dog Ranch Rescue transported DAX from his temporary foster, Jozel who graciously cared for DAX while we searched to find the perfect home that would give DAX the love and care that he deserves for the remainder of his life. DAX was welcomed by his forever mother and his new siblings with loving open arms. We are so very grateful for this wonderful miracle! We cannot thank everyone enough for the outpouring of support in helping DAX on this journey and to ALL of those who offered to give DAX a home. ♥️ Through your support, we were able to provide DAX his necessary medication's, supplies, food, a new wheelchair, new, orthopedic bed, and lots of toys for him to take to his new home! We are so very blessed that, TOGETHER we could give DAX this precious new life that he so deserves. THANK YOU 💙🐾
Uude koju minnes saatis varjupaik kohapeale ka koerakoolitaja, et aidata Daxil oma uute pereliikmete ja teiste koertega kohaneda, kuid seda teenust ei olnud sugugi vaja, sest kolmik võttis teineteise kohe omaks. «See oli nagu kõrgemalt poolt määratud. Teiste koertega mängimine on ka Daxi jaoks üiloluline, sest see aitab hoida teda aktiivsena,» ütles varjupaiga esindaja.
Kuna Daxil on liikumisraskused ja teda vaevad ka artriit, on varjupaigal plaanis talle hankida ortopeediline pesa ja ratastool.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue, kes Daxile kodu leida aitas, päästab igal aastal umbes 5000 koera.