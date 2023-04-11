T, 11.04.2023
VIDEO ⟩ Nalja kui palju: koer väljendas eriti armsalt, et ei soovi jalutuskäigult koju minna

lemmik.postimees.ee
Pilt on illustreeriv.
Pilt on illustreeriv. Foto: Shutterstock

Koerajalutaja jagas TikTokis vahvat hetke, kuidas üks tema hoolealustest jalutuskäigult koju minna ei taha.

Kuldne retriiver oli selleks leidnud enda meelest kuulikindla lahenduse: videost on näha, kuidas koer lamab lumel, käpad taeva poole ning keeldub liigutamast. Kõik selle nimel, et saaks metsas ja lumes kauem aega veeta.

@thecrazydoggirl "if I stay veryyyyyy still she will think I'm just a snowbank and I can stay in the forest forever" 🤫 I posted this awhile back and it didn't get many views, so I'm reposting it! My views were sooo bad for awhile there but it seems to be picking up again! Hope you guys are all doing well, love yas. ❤️ #dogwalker #stubborndogs #funnypets #viral #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound - brianne 🐾🦕

