VIDEO ⟩ Karu jalutas väikelapse sünnipäevale, et kontvõõrana kreemikookidega maiustada

Watch the unbelievable moment a black bear breaks into a car to steal a packet of seeds. See SWNS story SWFSsteal. Ali Alhassan, 29, was on a well-needed vacation in the Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee, when he spotted a huge black bear walking out towards his car. He began filming once he remembered that his car was unlocked but in no way believed the bear could open the door. Ali, who is a flight attendant from Ferndale, Michigan, unbelievably captured the bear opening his driver's side door and clambering inside for a few seconds before leaving with a packet of ranch-flavoured seeds in its mouth.

Foto: Ali Alhassan / SWNS