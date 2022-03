Animals in #Mykolaiv zoo are suffering too. After the news spread that it got hit by #Russian missiles, Ukrainians started buying tickets online to support. All sold out till March 21 now.

You can buy too. UAH100 (€3) for a ticket.https://t.co/IOWlDkP9cj#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/H0SKHaV7xF