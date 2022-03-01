PILT ⟩ Idülli purunemine: Inglismaal tõi koer jõest välja eriti tülgastava leiu
Briti koeraomanik jagas sotsiaalmeedias vaatepilti, mis on samal ajal tülgastav kui ka naljakas.
«Minu koera Nelly parim sõber on koer Larry. Larryl on omanik nimega Tom, kes on minu sõber. Noored koerad ujuvad igal hommikul koos imelises Wensumi jões. Nad toovad meile maiuste eest kaikaid tagasi. See kõik oli väga idülliline, kuni juhtus järgmine...» kirjutas Rebecca Stott Twitterisse postitatud pildi juurde, millel on näha koera, kes hoiab koonu vahel suurt musta värvi dildot.
My dog Nelly has a best dog friend called Larry. Larry has an owner called Tom who is my friend. The young dogs swim together in an idyllic spot of the river Wensum every morning. They bring back sticks to us in exchange for treats. It was all very idyllic until this happened... pic.twitter.com/BDS2iR1GCZ— Rebecca Stott (@RebeccaStott64) February 28, 2022
Aga Kkes oleks osanud arvata, et selline juhtum polegi teab mis haruldane? Nimelt hakkasid mitmed koeraomanikud seepeale postitama pilte ka oma lemmikust sarnase leiuga. Jagame mõnda neist ka siin:
Omg - my family dog found something similar on the beach once - he wouldn't give it up for ages, and ran up to many other people and groups of families, proudly showing off his best seaside find... pic.twitter.com/kXAguVLHtk— Lucy Hyde (@LucyHyde87) February 28, 2022
Cock or ball? pic.twitter.com/errRSbf8fg— Thomas Jammy™ James (@1Jamandhisdog) February 28, 2022
Hm. My dog Darcy found this in a bog. Yours is bigger. pic.twitter.com/YHIGEo87Ah— ❄️nlyshestandsthere (@B_Silverbow) February 28, 2022
