T, 1.03.2022
PILT ⟩ Idülli purunemine: Inglismaal tõi koer jõest välja eriti tülgastava leiu

Pilt on illustreeriv. FOTO: Shutterstock

Briti koeraomanik jagas sotsiaalmeedias vaatepilti, mis on samal ajal tülgastav kui ka naljakas. 

«Minu koera Nelly parim sõber on koer Larry. Larryl on omanik nimega Tom, kes on minu sõber. Noored koerad ujuvad igal hommikul koos imelises Wensumi jões. Nad toovad meile maiuste eest kaikaid tagasi. See kõik oli väga idülliline, kuni juhtus järgmine...» kirjutas Rebecca Stott Twitterisse postitatud pildi juurde, millel on näha koera, kes hoiab koonu vahel suurt musta värvi dildot. 

Aga Kkes oleks osanud arvata, et selline juhtum polegi teab mis haruldane? Nimelt hakkasid mitmed koeraomanikud seepeale postitama pilte ka oma lemmikust sarnase leiuga. Jagame mõnda neist ka siin:

