Video: kiviga vehkinud ahv põhjustas loomaaias paksu pahandust

Three-year-old capuchin monkey named Romany. This cheeky monkey left animal keepers in stitches after reaching through it's enclosure - to take a SELFIE. See NTI story NTIMONKEY. The hilarious snap shows three-year-old capuchin Romany inquisitively looking at the camera after he managed to take the picture on an iPhone last weekend. Keepers at Birmingham Wildlife Conservation Park couldn't believe their eyes after finding the image on the mobile belonging to volunteer Rebecca Linarts. As Rebecca, from Polesworth, Warks., had tried to take a picture of the adorable animal, Romany reached out and inadvertently pressed the button. Romany has since become a local celebrity at the park after visitors were left amazed with the primate's impressive camera phone skills.

FOTO: SWNS.com / SWNS.com