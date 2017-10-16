Veel 19 Eesti karvast Instagrami-staari, kelle tegemistega end kursis hoida

Eelmisel nädalal kirjutasime, kes on Eesti karvased Instagrami-staarid, kelle tegemistel tasub silma peal hoida. Saime lugejatelt väga palju vastukaja ning meie tähelepanu juhiti ka teistele loomadele, kes meil kahe silma vahele jäid.
Parandame nüüd vea ja toome teieni veel Instagrami-loomasid, kelle fotod teevad kindlasti iga päeva rõõmsamaks!
Eksootiline Kadrioru preili, mustsaba-rohtlahaukur Saksia
Valge Šveitsi lambakoer Luna
Eestist pererahvaga Austraaliasse rännanud kass Chiro
Humans got back from their holiday and now my favourite chilling spot is on their suitcase . . . #cat #cats #catsoftheworld #catsofinsta #catstagram #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #catsoninstagram #russianblue #cutecats #cat_features #feline #meow #pets #catslovers #catlovers #catasticworld #catsofaustralia #russianbluecat #russianblueofinstagram #greycat #catoftheday #catofig #catsofig #catgram #topcatphoto #petoftheday #petofig #petgram #catzelnut
The Black Mac, musta Saksa lambakoera seiklused
Kahe punasetriibulise Ibiza pondeco rõõmsad tegemised
Sõbrad Valter ja Lotta naudivad elu
Tai ridgeback Renzo
This is what you get when you get dragged to a forest run after it has been raining nonstop for days and days I’m glad I didn’t clog the drain with all that mud! There was even two snails between my toes #thairidgeback #thaidog #bathtime #dogbathtime #fridaymood #youthinkthisisfunny #topdogphoto #funnydogs #funnydogface
Kaheksa-aastane iluduskuninganna Täpi
Itaalia mastifi Tosca elu ja tegemised
Austraalia lambakoerad Rocco ja Raphael
Something different.. it’s actually fun to shoot with that kind of weather also.. Although the focus isn’t perfect here, I do not know what happened.. It happens to me all the time, when I look pictures at camera I’m thinking wow this one is cool an this one too and so on.. and then when I watch them in my computer I’m like what am I blind?? :D And I’m left with 2-3 photos at most. Does it happen some of you also? Please tell me I’m not the only one
My everlasting battle with sticks . . . . . #minibullterrier #minibully #minibullterriers #minibull #miniaturebullterriers #miniaturebullterrier #miniatyrbullterrier #bullterrier #bullterrierworld #bullterrierpuppy #bullterrierlove #bullterriers #bullybreed #theworldofbullies #puppiesofinstagram #pup #petsagram #proudbullterriers_feature #petsofinstagram #bullterrier_feature @sendadogphoto #dailybarker @bullterriergram_ @bullterrierpics @bullterrierpack @igwoofs #tallinndogs #barkforce #barkbox @scooterz_wag3